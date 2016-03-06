Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Ingham inspires win over 10-man Mariners

Melbourne Victory kept in touch with the A-League leaders thanks to a 2-0 win over lowly Central Coast Mariners.

Besart Berisha glanced home Jai Ingham's cross to give the visitors a 12th-minute lead and the prospects of a comeback for the Mariners - who are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table - became even more remote when left-back Michael Neil collected a second yellow for fouling the impressive Ingham.

Victory were unable to see off their depleted hosts until the final minute when Fahid Ben Khalfallah was on target, with Ingham the provider once more.

Kevin Muscat's side lie fifth, six points behind leaders Adelaide United, after inflicting a 16th loss in 22 outings upon the embattled Mariners.