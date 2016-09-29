Central Sanchez pleases Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been impressed by forward Alexis Sanchez in a central role.

The Chile star set up both of Theo Walcott's goals in their side's 2-0 win over Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Sanchez's move into a central position has helped Arsenal, and Wenger likes what he has seen from the 27-year-old

"At the moment he looks like he has the ingredients to do very well there," Wenger said, via the club's website.

"He's getting stronger in every single game."

Arsenal's win sees them sitting top of Group A with four points, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

Wenger was unwilling to suggest his side were capable of winning the Champions League, but is happy with their progress.

"It looks like the team has interesting potential. We have to be ambitious and, as you know, keep our feet on the ground to continue to develop," he said.

"We know exactly how we want to play football and we have to continue to stick to that and get better at it.

"That demands big focus and some leadership inside the squad. It also requires humility."

After four straight wins in all competitions, Arsenal are in action again on Sunday when they visit Burnley in the Premier League.