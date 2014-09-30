Centurion Terry proud of European achievement

The defender achieved the feat in his side's 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, with Nemanja Matic scoring Chelsea's only goal in the 34th minute.

And the victory afforded Terry time to reflect on his own achievement.

"I'm very proud - not many players have achieved that," he said. "I've had a great and successful career and long may it continue.

"I'm feeling great at the moment."

After taking a first-half lead, Chelsea struggled to put the game to beyond the hosts' reach, but Terry was pleased to pick up three points following a 1-1 home draw with Schalke on matchday one.

"We had so many chances to kill it off, but it was one of those nights when it wouldn't go in and thankfully Nemanja Matic scored," he added. "We lost our first group game last year and went on to win the group.

"We had that in mind and knew we needed to win - we've put ourselves top of the group and in control again."