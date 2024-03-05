Quiz! Can you name the 50 English players with the most Champions League appearances?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

The changing format of the Champions League, with more qualification spots increasingly awarded to Europe's top leagues, has enabled plenty of English players to experience the competition.

While some have only had a brief taste of the Champions League high life, others have regularly faced off against Europe's elite over the years.

All of the players on this list are England internationals and they have represented an array of clubs, from Blackburn Rovers to Borussia Dortmund.

We're looking for the 50 English players with the most Champions League experience since the competition was rebranded in 1992. A clean sweep is well within reach.

