Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances since 2000?

The iconic music, the best of the best players, there are so many reasons to adore the Champions League.

Only a certain group can boast a winners medal, but what about those who have made over 100 appearances in the competition? You guessed it, you have arrived at the theme of today's FourFourTwo quiz!

We want you to tell us the select few who have chalked up a century in Europe's elite footballing competition. Read on to get involved!

We're giving you the specific time frame of just 10 minutes to tell us the 44 players to have made 100 or more UEFA Champions League appearances.

If you'd like a hint, too, you can sign into Kwizly.

Just press the button as many times as you like and we'll give you next letter you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

