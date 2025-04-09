Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances since 2000?

By published

Another day, another European-themed quiz for you to enjoy!

Andrea Pirlo truly is UEFA Champions League heritage
Andrea Pirlo truly is UEFA Champions League heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic music, the best of the best players, there are so many reasons to adore the Champions League.

Only a certain group can boast a winners medal, but what about those who have made over 100 appearances in the competition? You guessed it, you have arrived at the theme of today's FourFourTwo quiz!

We want you to tell us the select few who have chalked up a century in Europe's elite footballing competition. Read on to get involved!

TRY NEXT

Real Madrid are Europe's most decorated side having won the Champions League 15 times

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name every club to have won the Champions League?

We're giving you the specific time frame of just 10 minutes to tell us the 44 players to have made 100 or more UEFA Champions League appearances.

If you'd like a hint, too, you can sign into Kwizly.

Just press the button as many times as you like and we'll give you next letter you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name the previous three managers of every Premier League club?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest appearance makers from overseas in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about quiz
Diego Milito celebrates scoring for Inter against Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final.

Line-up quiz! Can you name Inter Milan’s starting XI from their Champions League final clash with Bayern Munich in 2010?
Real Madrid are Europe&#039;s most decorated side having won the Champions League 15 times

Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the Champions League?
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

'I have visualised myself lifting the Champions League trophy in a Barcelona shirt. Does that make it guaranteed it's this season? No, but I believe that visualising that happening will help it happen': Raphinha manifestation revealed, ahead of clash
See more latest
Most Popular
Gavi on the ball for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España final in January 2025.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: every El Clasico final
Marco Asensio celebrates with a raised fist after scoring the first goal for Aston Villa during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg match against Club Brugge at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on 12 March, 2025.
The pick of the stats as Aston Villa face PSG in massive Champions League quarter-final clash
Aston Villa can thank the recent form of Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford
How to watch PSG v Aston Villa: Live stream and TV details for Champions League quarter-final
Diego Milito celebrates scoring for Inter against Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final.
Line-up quiz! Can you name Inter Milan’s starting XI from their Champions League final clash with Bayern Munich in 2010?
Carlo Ancelotti holds the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid&#039;s win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in June 2024.
'I genuinely think that nobody's listening. Real Madrid's best players are having their athletic and creative juices squeezed out of them - and no one gives a f***' Graham Hunter offers defence for Carlo Ancelotti amid Xabi Alonso prediction
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in March 2025.
Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV
Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Monaco in the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 11 December, 2024.
How to watch Arsenal v Real Madrid: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for Champions League quarter-final
Real Madrid are Europe&#039;s most decorated side having won the Champions League 15 times
Quiz! Can you name every club to have won the Champions League?
Antonio Rudiger (right) celebrates with Arda Guler after scoring an extra-time winner for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey in April 2025.
High-scoring matches in the Copa del Rey
Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Monaco in the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 11 December, 2024.
Top stats as Arsenal entertain Real Madrid in heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash