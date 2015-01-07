Cerci: I could never celebrate against Torino

Cerci was officially presented by Milan on Wednesday, having made his debut for the club as a second-half substitute during a 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo in Serie A the previous evening.

Milan's next match offers a potential opportunity for Cerci, who has joined from Atletico Madrid on a 18-month loan, to take on the team he left in August.

However, the Italy international will keep his emotions in check should he find the net at Turin's Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

"I have a tattoo dedicated to Torino so I could never celebrate against them," said Cerci.

"The club and team will always remain in my heart."

Cerci is optimistic he will receive a positive reception from Torino's fans.

He added: "I hope to receive a good welcome in Turin, I gave everything for the team.

"I expect a slightly different reception from some but my conscience is clear, I gave 100% on the pitch."

The attacker also spoke of his pride at completing a move to San Siro.

"It is an honour to be here, a very proud moment," he stated.

"When I knew about the negotiations I was at the Maldives with my future wife. I had a bit of time to think about it because I wanted to take my time, and then I chose Milan.

"My goal was to come here and I am happy to be here."