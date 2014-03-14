Cerezo: Atletico can collect silverware

The Vicente Calderon outfit have been one of the surprise packages in domestic and European football this season.

Simeone's men remain firmly in the hunt for the Liga title, with the club sitting in second place, just three points adrift of rivals Real Madrid.

That success has been replicated in the UEFA Champions League, with Atletico defeating Milan 5-1 on aggregate in a last 16 tie to book their place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1997.

While Real remain the favourites to win La Liga and a host of clubs are seemingly more fancied in the Champions League, Cerezo is adamant Atletico can taste success.

"We hope to win something. We currently have the enthusiasm and the ability to do it and will do it," Cerezo is quoted as saying by Marca.

"This year has been a good culmination of all (factors), (good) form from a great team, and a good coach."

Meanwhile, Cerezo has moved to cool talk of a move for Real Sociedad striker Carlos Vela.

The former Arsenal man has notched 10 goals in 26 top-flight appearances this season, sparking rumours of a switch to Vicente Calderon.

But Cerezo denies a deal is in the pipeline.

"There is no possibility of that," he added. "Vela is a great player, he is at a great team that is having a great campaign.

"He is scoring goals and has undisputed quality, but when the season ends we will see what we need."