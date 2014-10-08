Cerezo: Atletico Madrid are not violent team

Diego Simeone's side claimed a surprise league win last term in an outstanding season that also saw them reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Atletico's manic pressing was key in their unique style but Cerezo was firm in his rejection to suggestions that they play dirty.

"These are unfounded allegations, gossip, by those who accuse us of playing in a violent manner," Cerezo is quoted as saying by Football Espana.

"It is not so. We are not violent. We have a team that plays good football and one that has to defend the league title because we are champions.

"But what worries me most is the lack of luck we are getting at the moment. In Greece [against Olympiacos] we were caught out three times and they scored three goals.

"At Mestalla [last weekend, in a 3-1 loss to Valencia] if we'd scored our penalty things would have turned out different.

"We are the champions and we are going to have a great season."

Atletico sit fifth in the La Liga table, five points behind leaders Barcelona.