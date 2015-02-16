Cesc: Family first, Arsenal second, Chelsea third

Speaking in a PUMA #HeadToHead with Paris Saint-Germain counterpart Marco Verratti, Cesc was asked 'What comes to mind first when you think of London?'

"My family... Arsenal... Chelsea," he replied, which will possibly please fans of the Gunners, for whom Fabregas scored 35 goals in 212 league appearances.

Cesc's current club Chelsea visit the Parc des Princes on Tuesday to take on Verratti's PSG in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

And the Italy international, who swapped Pescara for Paris in 2012, is predicting a comfortable victory for... Jose Mourinho's men.

"Chelsea will win," he said. "We Italians are very superstitious so before the game we prefer to predict that the opponents will win. I think they'll beat us 4-0."