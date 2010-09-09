Chamakh drained by gruelling summer

Chamakh joined the Emirates Stadium outfit on a free transfer from Bordeaux in the summer, and the Moroccan has admitted that his arrival has been something of a culture shock after seven years in France.

"There is a different preparation between Bordeaux and Arsenal.” Chamakh said in The Sun. "Here [in England] it's shorter but a lot more intense.

"For three weeks it's a real slog. But that's what my team-mates have been telling me that we need a massive pre-season to last the whole season, particularly since there is no break in December."

"Matches over here are all played at 100 miles per hour. You have to be on edge all the time and you have the impression that the ball never goes out of play."

The 26-year-old has featured in each of Arsenal’s three Premier League matches so far this season, hitting his first league goal in the Gunners’ 6-0 demolition of new boys Blackpool.

Despite a jittery opener against Liverpool, Chamakh insists that he is taking to life in North London well and has admitted that Arsenal’s strong French contingent are helping him along.

“I'm very happy at the moment.

"I don't speak much English yet but I'm taking lessons and luckily there are a lot of French speakers already in the Arsenal dressing room.

"I take a lot of pleasure on the pitch. I can improve at this club. Up until now my performances have been OK.

"Even though I've given myself a dozen games to get used to the Premier League, I have a good feeling about it."



By Joe Brewin

