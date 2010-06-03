Chamakh: Wenger will make me great

The Moroccan international is expected to play a key role for Wenger’s side next season as the Gunners look to claim their first Premier League title since 2004 and end a trophy drought dating back to the 2005 FA Cup.

The former Bordeaux ace was snapped up by Arsenal on a free transfer following an eight-year stint at the Stade Chaban Delmas, where he netted 55 goals in 227 Ligue 1 appearances and won two French League Cups and the league title in 2009.

And having averaged more than a goal every other game for his country, the 6ft 2in forward believes his best is still to come.

"I still have room for improvement. I have not yet acquired all of my qualities needed to progress in another league,” he said in the Mirror.

Chamakh helped guide Bordeaux to the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

He is now hoping he can repay Wenger’s faith by developing his game with the Emirates Stadium outfit and firing them to European glory.

"When a manager like Arsene Wenger is interested it gives you the motivation to improve," he said.

By Tom Parsons

