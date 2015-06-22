Chambers credits Wenger for development

Calum Chambers has thanked manager Arsene Wenger for helping him develop into an England international during his first season at Arsenal.

The versatile defender arrived at the Emirates Stadium in mid-2014 and impressed as he helped Arsenal claim third place in the Premier League.

His displays under Wenger caught the eye of England manager Roy Hodgson, and the then-teenager was rewarded with his international debut against Norway in September.

"In a short space of time I think I have grown massively," Chambers told the club's official website. "I have exceeded my expectations of what I thought I would achieve.

"He [Wenger] has been fantastic to me, really supportive and he has given me an opportunity to play.

"I am very grateful for what he has done. Everyone has expectations on things but for me he has exceeded all expectations of what I had.

"I can't thank him enough. I think he is very thoughtful in everything he does and you know he gives everyone a chance and gets the best out of all the players, which is a very good quality as well.

"I am really proud of myself and equally I want to go further and become the best player I can at Arsenal. I won’t stop working until I get there."

Chambers, 20, is on international duty with England's Under-21 team at the European Championships in Czech Republic.