Champions League matchday three: Madrid defend majestic home record

European champions Real Madrid ended their flurry of draws with an emphatic 6-1 LaLiga win over Real Betis at the weekend and Legia Warsaw will be fearful of a similar beating when they travel winless and pointless to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Only four 100 per cent winning records remain in this season's Champions League and debutants Leicester City are the first to put theirs on the line on matchday three when they host Copenhagen.

At the other end of the spectrum, Dinamo Zagreb and Club Brugge join Legia in searching for their first points.

Below we take a look at the best Opta stats ahead of Tuesday's matchday three action in the Champions League.

CSKA MOSCOW v MONACO

- CSKA have won one of their last five competitive games against French clubs (D1 L3), a 4-3 away victory at Nancy in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup group stages.

- Monaco have never won an away game in Russia, in all competitions (D2 L2).

- CSKA have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 24 Champions League games, their last shut-out being in November 2011 against Trabzonspor (0-0). In those last 24 Champions League games, CSKA have won only four times, drawing five and losing 15.

- Monaco have won three of their last four away games in the Champions League (L1), as many wins as in their previous 22 on-the-road outings in the competition.

- Pontus Wernbloom of CSKA has made more tackles than any other player in the Champions League this season (15).

BAYER LEVERKUSEN v TOTTENHAM

- Leverkusen and Tottenham's only previous competitive encounter was in the 2006-07 UEFA Cup group stages. Spurs won 1-0 thanks to a goal by former Leverkusen player Dimitar Berbatov - their only win in their past eight attempts in Germany.

- The Bundesliga side have lost nine of their last 10 Champions League games against English opposition, the exception being a 2-1 home win over Chelsea in November 2011.

- Leverkusen have also never kept a clean sheet in 16 Champions League games against English opposition.

- Tottenham have failed to score more than one goal in their last six Champions League games. In this season’s group stages, only two of Tottenham’s 37 shots have found the back of the net.

- Javier Hernandez has scored seven goals in his last nine Champions League starts.

SPORTING CP v BORUSSIA DORTMUND

- Sporting have lost seven of their 10 Champions League games against German opposition (W1 D2), but they won the last encounter: a 4-2 home victory against Schalke in November 2014.

- Sporting’s last four Champions League games against Bundesliga clubs have produced 26 goals, an average of 6.5 goals per game.

- Borussia Dortmund have lost on each of their three away games against Portuguese opposition in Europe's top competition: versus Benfica in 1963, Boavista in 1999 and 2001.

- Thomas Tuchel's men won 6-0 in their first away game of this season’s group stages versus Legia Warsaw, their biggest ever Champions League victory.

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struck more shots on target than anyone else in this Champions League campaign (7), scoring with two of them.

REAL MADRID v LEGIA WARSAW

- Real Madrid have faced Polish clubs six times in all competitions, winning on each occasion.

- Legia have won only one of their eight games against Spanish opposition in all competitions (D2 L5): against Atletico Madrid at home in the 1970-71 European Cup quarter finals. They eventually lost the tie on away goals.

- At the Bernabeu, Real Madrid have won 19 of their last 20 Champions League group games (D1), including the last 11. AC Milan are the last team to beat them on home soil in the group stages, 3-2 in October 2009.

- The European champions have failed to score only once in their last 46 Champions League group games - a 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

- Legia Warsaw are one of four teams to have lost their two Champions League group games so far this season, alongside Borussia Mönchengladbach, Club Brugge and Dinamo Zagreb.

LEICESTER CITY v COPENHAGEN

- Copenhagen have never won an away game against English opposition, in all competitions (D2 L2).

- Danish clubs have only won one of their last 14 trips to England in all competitions (D5 L8), when Midtjylland beat Manchester City in the first leg of an August 2008 UEFA Cup qualifier.

- Leicester are the first team since Malaga in 2012-13 to win the first two Champions League group games in their history.

- Claudio Ranieri's side are one of four teams to have picked up six points from the first two games this season alongside Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Napoli.

- Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in three of Leicester City's four Champions League goals, scoring twice and claiming an assist.

CLUB BRUGGE v PORTO

- Club Brugge and Porto's only previous meeting was in the round-of-32 in the 1972-73 UEFA Cup. Both teams won their home games but Porto qualified 5-3 on aggregate.

- Porto have lost six of their seven away games against Belgian opposition in all competitions. However, they won their last trip to the country, 3-0 against Genk in the 2010-11 Europa League play-offs.

- Club Brugge have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine Champions League games, their last shut-out dating back to a September 2002 goalless draw against Lokomotiv Moscow.

- Porto are winless in their first two Champions League group games for the first time since 2006-07.

- Despite shipping four goals in the previous matchday against Copenhagen, Ludovic Butelle recorded seven saves for Club Brugge.

DINAMO ZAGREB v SEVILLA

- Dinamo Zagreb have won only one of their 12 competitive games against Spanish opposition (D2 L9); it was a 2-0 home win versus Villarreal in the 2010-11 Europa League group stages.

- Sevilla's only previous encounter with a Croatian club was in the 2014-15 Europa League group stages against Rijeka. They drew 2-2 in Croatia and won 1-0 in Andalucia.

- Dinamo Zagreb have lost 20 of their last 23 Champions League games (W1 D2). They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in all of those 23 games, conceding 62 goals in the process.

- Zagreb's 72 per cent losing rate in the Champions League (23 defeats out of 32 games) is higher than any other team in the competition (minimum 20 games).

- Despite having had their woodwork rattled three times, Sevilla are one of four teams yet to concede a goal in their two Champions League group games this season alongside Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Leicester City.



LYON v JUVENTUS

- Lyon and Juventus' only previous meeting was in the quarter finals of the 2013-14 Europa League. Juventus won both games (1-0 away, 2-1 at home).

- Lyon have lost five of their last seven Champions League games (W2), while Juve have lost only three of their last 20 (W10 D7).

- Two of the four goals scored by Juventus so far this season in the Champions League have come from outside the penalty area; no team has recorded more from outside the box. Besiktas also have two.

- Juventus are the only team yet to pick up a single card in this season's group stages.

- No defender has created more chances this season than Dani Alves for Juventus (nine).