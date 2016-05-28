Champions League trophy belongs to Real Madrid - Modric

Luka Modric says the Champions League trophy belongs to Real Madrid and thinks their latest triumph in the competition proves they are the best club in the world.

A tense final in Milan resulted in Zinedine Zidane's men triumphing 5-3 on a penalty shoot-out after 120 minutes of action ended in a 1-1 draw.

Modric produced a key performance in midfield and hailed Real's character after they inflicted a second European final defeat on city rivals Atletico in the space of three years.

He said to BT Sport: "This is the competition of Real Madrid. It is Undecima. This trophy belongs to Real Madrid and that's why Real Madrid is the best club in the world.

"We were calm on the penalties and I think we deserved to win. I feel sorry for Atletico but I feel glad for ourselves that we won it again.

"It was a hard, hard game from the beginning until the end. The weather was a bit difficult – there was a lot of humidity - but we fought as a team and we made it.

"We are very happy and proud of the team – they did a great job and showed character at the end."

Modric revealed Zidane called for mental strength as he addressed his players at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Croatia international added: "He said that now everything is about mentality, that we have to stay strong, believe we can achieve the victory and at the end we did it. We suffered a lot but we deserved it."