Trending

Championship: Blackburn 1 Bolton 0

By

Jordan Rhodes' last-gasp strike earned Blackburn Rovers a 1-0 win over Lancashire rivals Bolton Wanderers in the Championship.

Fresh from a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Gary Bowyer's men left it late to make their mark at Ewood Park - their talisman Rhodes prodding home after a flick-on from a 94th-minute corner.

The result moves Rovers up one place to 10th, while Bolton stay 18th.