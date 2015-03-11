Championship: Blackburn 1 Bolton 0
Jordan Rhodes' last-gasp strike earned Blackburn Rovers a 1-0 win over Lancashire rivals Bolton Wanderers in the Championship.
Fresh from a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Gary Bowyer's men left it late to make their mark at Ewood Park - their talisman Rhodes prodding home after a flick-on from a 94th-minute corner.
The result moves Rovers up one place to 10th, while Bolton stay 18th.
