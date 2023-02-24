Quiz! Can you name every MLS team?

Eight minutes on the clock, 29 clubs to guess.

Quiz! Can you name every European finalist ever?

No one really had much time for Major League Soccer before David Beckham upped sticks from Real Madrid and revitalised the league.

Now he's an owner over there. And he's not the only big name to headed across the Atlantic.

Since the Noughties, we've seen the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, David Villa, Bastien Schweinsteiger and most notably Bradley Wright Phillips swap European football for American soccer. The latter of which is a stateside legend in the same league as Tom Brady (we assume, given how good he was).

It's been a long road since Becks changed the sport in the US, back in the mid-2000s. You know the players – but how many of the MLS's teams can you name? We'll accept the city or their nickname for most of these sides.

