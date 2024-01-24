Quiz! Can you name the Middlesbrough line-up from the League Cup final against Bolton Wanderers in 2004?

Franck Queudrue preparing to take a throw-in as Middlesbrough face Bolton

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Steve McClaren had earned a fine reputation as a coach before taking on his first managerial job at Middlesbrough in 2001.

He guided the club to the League Cup final three years later, where they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 to win the first, and so far only, major trophy in their history.

Despite Middlesbrough racing into an early lead, Bolton pulled a goal back and were fighting for an equaliser right up until the final whistle.

This was a momentous occasion during an exciting period for Boro fans, but how well do you remember that trophy-winning team?

