Quiz! Can you name the Middlesbrough line-up from the League Cup final against Bolton Wanderers in 2004?
They're out of the cup now – but let's remember when Steve McClaren led Boro to their first major trophy 20 years ago, secured with a 2-1 win at the Millennium Stadium
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Steve McClaren had earned a fine reputation as a coach before taking on his first managerial job at Middlesbrough in 2001.
He guided the club to the League Cup final three years later, where they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 to win the first, and so far only, major trophy in their history.
Despite Middlesbrough racing into an early lead, Bolton pulled a goal back and were fighting for an equaliser right up until the final whistle.
This was a momentous occasion during an exciting period for Boro fans, but how well do you remember that trophy-winning team?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.
By Sean Cole