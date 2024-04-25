Tottenham in £45m bid for controversial striker linked with Arsenal: report

Tottenham could be ready to test Brentford’s resolve with a £45million bid for their England striker Ivan Toney this summer, according to reports.

The future of Toney at Brentford has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent weeks, with the player himself making no secret of a desire to leave the club in order to challenge for honours.

Toney returned from an eight-month gambling ban earlier this year, but was soon back on the scoresheet and quickly won back his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Ivan Toney in action for Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 28-year-old is about to enter the final year of his current deal at Brentford and this has seen him linked to a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham. But according to GiveMeSport, Spurs could look to ‘test the water’ by submitting a £45million offer for the striker this summer.

With Spurs closing in a European place this season, the team will look to bring in a new forward this summer, amid doubts over whether or not they will pull the trigger on their option to make Timo Werner’s loan move into a permanent deal.

The report adds that Spurs could move ‘if there is a lack of competition for his signature’. This mooted £45 million bid falls short of Brentford’s £60m valuation, but as Toney’s contract ticks down, interest in the forward who's no stranger to controversy is believed to be cooling.

Arsenal were said to have dropped their interest owing to Toney’s age and high price tag, while Manchester United are said to have ‘reservations’ over him. Should Chelsea be able to raise funds through player sales, they could be a favourite to land him.

