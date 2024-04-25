What Apple’s reported move for FIFA’s Club World Cup streaming rights means for the new tournament and beyond

By Joe Mewis
published

Apple are reportedly set to seal a deal worth $1billion to stream FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup.

Manchester City took on Fluminense in the 2024 Club World Cup final
Manchester City took on Fluminense in the 2024 Club World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apple are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with FIFA that would see the tech company win the worldwide television rights for the new, revised Club World Cup competition. 

The New York Times report that this landmark deal could be worth more than $1billion as Apple look to take their next step into the world of live sports. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.