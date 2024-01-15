The Puskas Award 2023: Here are FourFourTwo's alternative picks for the best goal of the past 12 months

The Puskas Award 2023 is likely to feel like somewhat of a damp squib. We've had some unworthy winners of the prize in the past (although let's not get into a heated debate about which goals exactly) but social media seem to be united in this year's probable winner.

Julio Enciso's rocket for Brighton against Manchester City on a balmy midweek evening on the south coast was a damn good goal, all right. But was it on par with some of the Puskas recipients of the past? Was it as good as Oli Giroud's scorpion kick? Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stunning acrobatic overhead swipe against England in 2012? James Rodriguez's swivelling volley at the 2014 World Cup?

Perhaps not – yet it looks destined for the crown regardless. Some may even wonder why Alejandro Garnacho isn't in the running. Ours is not to reason why at FourFourTwo, however – these are simply some contenders for the best goal of the past year that we really enjoyed. Who doesn't adore a goal compilation?

FourFourTwo's Puskas Award 2023 alternatives

Bali Mumba: Plymouth Argyle vs Huddersfield Town

As chosen by Staff Writer, Ryan Dabbs.

Fabian Schar: Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain

As chosen by Deputy Editor, Matthew Ketchell.

Harry Wilson: Fulham vs West Ham United

As chosen by Editor, James Andrew.

Aurio Teixeira: Hereford vs Chester

We Haven't stopped watching tonight's late winner from @A_Teixeira_4 😮‍💨Check back tomorrow for full match highlights 🎥#COYW | #OurCity pic.twitter.com/H3R2OC8yGYSeptember 5, 2023 See more

As chosen by Chief Sub Editor, Gregg Davies.

George Thomason: Bolton Wanderers vs Blackpool

🚀 Come for George almost taking the net off. Stay for the lads celebrating together 😍#bwfc pic.twitter.com/6ZHTlvASRzNovember 11, 2023 See more

As chosen by Senior Staff Writer, Chris Flanagan.

Michael Olise: Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

As chosen by Online Content Editor, Mark White.

Jacob Murphy: Newcastle United vs Everton

As chosen by Head of Video, Adam Clery.

