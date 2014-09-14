Championship Preview: Adams talks up Norwich

Adams' Norwich suffered relegation from the Premier League last season and, after losing to Wolves on the opening day, some questioned whether they would be capable of securing promotion again this term.

But, Saturday's excellent 4-2 win at Cardiff City, one of the other relegated sides, saw them stretch their unbeaten run in the league to five matches and stay within touching distance of leaders Nottingham Forest.

Although Tuesday's trip to Brentford does not look set to be a particularly straightforward test, Adams believes coming from two down at Cardiff has shown the rest of the league what Norwich are capable of.

He told the club's official website: "It was outstanding in the second half [at Cardiff], the way they got going. They showed what they can do, but it was just the desire.

"We were 2-0 down at half-time, but we still believed we could go and get something from the game, and we raised it in every department and in the end we deserved to win the game.

"We read the riot act [when 2-0 down at half-time], but we believe in these players and we know what they can do. We knew once we started to play with the tempo and the desire that we’ve got, that’s what we're capable of doing.

"To come back and win comfortably against one of the promotion contenders sends out a big message to everyone."

Brentford will fancy their chances of spoiling Norwich's confident run, though, with Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win over visitors Brighton and Hove Albion – their first of the season at home – moving them up to sixth.

In-form pair Charlton Athletic and Wolves will also go head-to-head on Tuesday, with the London-based club hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the league season and subsequently leap above their visitors towards the top of the table.

Fresh from salvaging a draw at rivals Nottingham Forest in Sunday's solitary match, Derby County will be entertained on Wednesday by Blackburn Rovers, who themselves are eying a move into the play-off spots.

Watford began life under new coach Oscar Garcia with a defeat at Charlton and they will be hoping to kick-start their charge when they head to troubled Blackpool, who are yet to win this season.

Four of the bottom five have played in the Premier League in the last four years and winless-Fulham – who have the unenviable task of heading to leaders Nottingham Forest on Wednesday – have probably been the poorest.

Also down there with Fulham and Blackpool, Bolton prepare to welcome Rotherham United to the Reebok Stadium, while Birmingham City host Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town will look to claw themselves away from those at the bottom when they face visitors Wigan Athletic, while fellow strugglers Leeds United head to Bournemouth.

Brighton go to Ipswich aiming for three points to move above their hosts and Millwall can potentially move themselves into the top three if they leave Reading triumphant.