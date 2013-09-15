Championship Preview: Blackpool meet Millwall

Millwall have not won a league game since April and were humbled 5-1 at home to Derby over the weekend, pilling the pressure on Lomas.

Several flashpoint moments involving unruly Millwall fans during the Derby game will mean the spotlight will be on the club when Blackpool, fresh from a 2-1 away win at Bournemouth, arrive at the New Den on Tuesday night.

And boss Lomas has called on the fans to back the team over the next few weeks.

He said after the Derby defeat: "If I was a fan paying for that, I wouldn't be happy.

"The players have to show more drive. When things aren't going right, you've got to stick together and still keep doing the right things.”

Fellow strugglers Bolton will hope they have more luck when they take on Nigel Clough’s Derby side as they bit to halt a run that has seen them lose four on the bounce.

Promotion-chasing QPR showed they are a side capable of grinding out results after a hard-fought 1-0 success over Birmingham City at Loftus Road on Saturday. They will be keen to keep up the pressure at the top of the table with a win over mid-table Brighton on Wednesday evening.

QPR, though, could be replaced in second place by Nottingham Forest, who entertain Middlesbrough at The City Ground.

Leicester City are also hot on the heels of the top two, thanks to an impressive 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic at the weekend. Leicester take on a Blackburn side who will still be feeling relieved after Jordan Rhodes’s leveller against local rivals Burnley at the weekend.

Burnley host a Birmingham City side that has endured their worst start to a season in 25 years, but Lee Clark could be encouraged by the fact that his team have only lost once to the Lancashire club in their last eight meetings.

Reading will be keen to get their promotion push up and running again in Wednesday's other game after they were held to a bad-tempered 0-0 draw at home to Brighton on Sunday that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

Nigel Adkins will know, however, that they will be in for a difficult contest against a Leeds side that are currently unbeaten on their travels so far this season.

Other matches will see Watford host Doncaster Rovers, Bournemouth entertain Barnsley, Huddersfield Town take on Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town face Yeovil Town.