Championship Preview: Boro face Leeds test

Aitor Karanka's side claimed the league lead after coming from behind, with 10 men, to claim a point in a 1-1 draw at Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough are one point clear of both Bournemouth and Derby County but will be wary of a Leeds side who have hit form, with four wins from their last five in the Championship.

Brentford dropped out of the play-off places on the back of speculation surrounding the future of boss Mark Warburton.

The club confirmed this week that Warburton would leave his post at season's end - hardly inspiration ahead of a tough home match against Bournemouth.

Derby came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Rotherham United in mid-week but will hope for a better defensive effort when they host goal-shy Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday have scored just 23 goals in 31 league matches this season - four fewer than any other side.

Watford and Norwich City, fifth and sixth respectively, meet in an intriguing clash as the play-off battle heats up, while Ipswich Town host Reading.

At the other end of the table, rock-bottom Blackpool - already 10 points adrift of safety - face a tough ask at Blackburn Rovers.

Wigan Athletic, midweek winners at Reading but still firmly trapped in the bottom three, will hope to kick on against Charlton Athletic on Friday.

Millwall and Brighton and Hove Albion, both fighting for survival, have winnable home clashes against Fulham and Birmingham City respectively.

Teenage sensation Zach Clough will hope to continue his outstanding form - the Bolton Wanderers academy product has five goals in his last six matches - when Neil Lennon's men visit Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town battle Cardiff City and Wolves host Rotherham.