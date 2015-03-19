Championship Preview: Cherries host Boro

On-loan Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford continued his impressive season for Boro with the winner in a 1-0 victory at Derby County in midweek.

Bournemouth were level on points with Boro and new leaders Watford heading into Tuesday's action, but fell behind in this nip-and-tuck race as they shared a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.

Watford are locked together on 72 points with Aitor Karanka's men and edged ahead by one on goal difference by virtue of a Troy Deeney brace in their 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic.

Ipswich Town are next on the agenda at Vicarage Road, with Mick McCarthy's squad searching for another win to lift them back into the promotion picture.

Jay Tabb struck 11 minutes from time to sink Bolton Wanderers 1-0 last time out, ending a run of one point from four matches.

Brentford are a point and a place above Ipswich in sixth and, on the back of twice coming from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2, they face a short trip to Millwall.

Nottingham Forest boosted their flagging play-off hopes with a win at home to Rotherham and travel to Norwich City – who remain in with a shout of the top two.

There are a couple more local arguments that could have an impact at the other end of the table, as third-bottom Wigan host Bolton with the aim of closing the gap on those above them, while Rotherham United take on Sheffield Wednesday in a Yorkshire derby.

Two teams with loftier ambitions kick-off this round of fixtures on Friday, when Wolves welcome Derby to Molineux.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion face Blackburn, Fulham head to Huddersfield Town, Blackpool entertain Leeds United, Cardiff City tackle Birmingham City, and Charlton Athletic meet Reading.