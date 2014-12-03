Championship Preview: Leeds go to Ipswich

Leeds have won two of their last three under new boss Neil Redfearn, including a 2-0 home success against Championship leaders Derby County on Saturday.

Mirco Antenucci scored both goals in that triumph, lifting Leeds to 15th and raising momentum ahead of their visit to Portman Road.

But on Monday, more drama struck, with the Football League disqualifying owner Massimo Cellino from being a director of Leeds United until March 2015.

The decision surrounds a tax conviction given to Cellino by a Cagliari court in March this year - something that initially blocked the Italian's takeover of Leeds, before he was successful on appeal - and he intends to follow a similar route on this occasion.

"I have to appeal," Cellino told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"My lawyers are going to appeal because this is all a big mistake from the start."

Ipswich, a point adrift of Derby and unbeaten in six, needed a late goal from Noel Hunt - on loan from Leeds - to win 1-0 at Charlton Athletic last Saturday.

Steve McClaren's Derby will fancy their chances of bouncing back with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, who occupy one of the three relegation places.

Brentford are in outstanding form and will feel confident about extending their winning run to six when they visit 19th-placed Huddersfield Town.

Other sides in the play-off places - Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers - play Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

At the other end of the table, rock-bottom Blackpool will look for just their second win of the season when they welcome an improved Birmingham City outfit.

Wigan Athletic remain in trouble, sitting second-bottom, and host a Norwich City side who have slid down the table in recent weeks.

Fulham host Watford in a London derby on Friday, while Cardiff City meet Rotherham United.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest take on Charlton Athletic and Reading play Bolton Wanderers.