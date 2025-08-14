Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

The Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are out - and the Whites have a tough task ahead

Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped.

Daniel Farke's taken the club back to the top, and now the hard work begins: but while it's not going to be easy, at least Leeds are at home on Matchday 1, with Everton the visitors.

It's a baptism of fire for fans upon their return to the big-time, too, with Arsenal and Newcastle United in the first three games – but with plenty of winnable fixtures against teams around them after that, the Whites will be hoping to get points on the board early.

Assuming Leeds can stay within sight of survival by the run-in, there's a very real chance that a clash with Burnley in early May will be pivotal – as could be the final day of the season, where the Yorkshire outfit travel to West Ham United.

Fixtures in full

Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Leeds won the Championship last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

18 Everton (H)

23 Arsenal (A)

30 Newcastle (H)

SEPTEMBER

13 Fulham (A)

20 Wolves (A)

27 Bournemouth (H)

OCTOBER

4 Tottenham (H)

18 Burnley (A)

25 West Ham (H)

NOVEMBER

1 Brighton (A)

8 Nott'm Forest (A)

22 Aston Villa (H)

29 Man City (A)

DECEMBER

3 Chelsea (H)

6 Liverpool (H)

13 Brentford (A)

20 Crystal Palace (H)

27 Sunderland (A)

30 Liverpool (A)

JANUARY

3 Man United (H)

7 Newcastle (A)

17 Fulham (H)

24 Everton (A)

31 Arsenal (H)

FEBRUARY

7 Nott'm Forest (H)

11 Chelsea (A)

21 Aston Villa (A)

28 Man City (H)

MARCH

4 Sunderland (H)

14 Crystal Palace (A)

21 Brentford (H)

APRIL

11 Man United (A)

18 Wolves (H)

25 Bournemouth (A)

MAY

2 Burnley (H)

9 Tottenham (A)

17 Brighton (H)

24 West Ham (A)

