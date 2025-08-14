Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are out - and the Whites have a tough task ahead
The Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped.
Daniel Farke's taken the club back to the top, and now the hard work begins: but while it's not going to be easy, at least Leeds are at home on Matchday 1, with Everton the visitors.
It's a baptism of fire for fans upon their return to the big-time, too, with Arsenal and Newcastle United in the first three games – but with plenty of winnable fixtures against teams around them after that, the Whites will be hoping to get points on the board early.
Assuming Leeds can stay within sight of survival by the run-in, there's a very real chance that a clash with Burnley in early May will be pivotal – as could be the final day of the season, where the Yorkshire outfit travel to West Ham United.
Get ready for the new season with FourFourTwo's complete Premier League coverage.
We're bringing you a full season preview for every team, with a special focus on Leeds themselves. We've also got the full fixture schedule for the entire division as we await the first match.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Leeds United fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
18 Everton (H)
23 Arsenal (A)
30 Newcastle (H)
SEPTEMBER
13 Fulham (A)
20 Wolves (A)
27 Bournemouth (H)
OCTOBER
4 Tottenham (H)
18 Burnley (A)
25 West Ham (H)
INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?
NOVEMBER
1 Brighton (A)
8 Nott'm Forest (A)
22 Aston Villa (H)
29 Man City (A)
DECEMBER
3 Chelsea (H)
6 Liverpool (H)
13 Brentford (A)
20 Crystal Palace (H)
27 Sunderland (A)
30 Liverpool (A)
JANUARY
3 Man United (H)
7 Newcastle (A)
17 Fulham (H)
24 Everton (A)
31 Arsenal (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Nott'm Forest (H)
11 Chelsea (A)
21 Aston Villa (A)
28 Man City (H)
TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26
MARCH
4 Sunderland (H)
14 Crystal Palace (A)
21 Brentford (H)
APRIL
11 Man United (A)
18 Wolves (H)
25 Bournemouth (A)
MAY
2 Burnley (H)
9 Tottenham (A)
17 Brighton (H)
24 West Ham (A)
