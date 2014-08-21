Championship Preview: Magath preaches patience

Following the London club's relegation to the second tier, Fulham have yet to pick up a point in their opening three games of 2014-15 and are only kept off the bottom on goal difference from Blackpool.

Magath's troubles continued at Craven Cottage on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat to Wolves and the experienced German will be desperate to turn things round, starting against last season's beaten play-off finalists Derby.

Steve McClaren's men have had a mixed start to the campaign - taking four points from three games - and Magath remains optimistic his side will begin to find their feet sooner rather than later.

"We are in a situation now where we need a win and with three points from a game we will build up our confidence and I'm sure it will work," he said.

"I can only ask for patience because we have a young team. I know that it might be a tough beginning of the season but I’m sure we're on the right way.

"It is a long season, not a short run in the Championship, so I don't worry about the situation now."

Rock-bottom Blackpool face another winless side in the form of Wigan Athletic and make the trip to the DW Stadium having beaten their Lancashire rivals twice last term.

Another victory for Jose Riga's men would likely move them off the foot of the table as Bolton Wanderers also eye their first league victory of the season on the south coast against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sami Hyypia picked up his first Championship win against Leeds United in midweek, with the Yorkshire club enduring an inconsistent start to Dave Hockaday's reign.

Hockaday bolstered his squad with Italian striker Mirco Antenucci on Wednesday and the former Ternana man could feature against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Ian Holloway's Millwall will hope to continue their fine start to the campaign against Rotherham at the New Den, with London rivals Charlton Athletic able to leapfrog them when they travel north to managerless Huddersfield Town.

Top two Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City defend their unbeaten league starts against Reading and Wolverhampton respectively, while Middlesbrough will hope to inflict a first Championship defeat of the season on Stuart Gray's Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the first East Anglian derby of 2014-15, Brentford welcome Birmingham City to Griffin Park and AFC Bournemouth make the trip to Blackburn Rovers.