Championship Preview: Watford eye four in row

The Vicarage Road outfit have climbed to third after a good run of form and are now just a point adrift of league leaders Middlesbrough.

Jokanovic became Watford's fourth head coach in less than two months in a bizarre start to the season, but he has got his side playing with confidence, as evidenced by Saturday's 3-2 win at Leeds United after they fell 2-0 down.

And they posted a different type of win on Tuesday, grinding out a 1-0 success against Fulham - something that pleased Jokanovic immensely.

"We are all together and it's important we showed we can win in many ways. The team showed important personality and character," he told the club's official website.

"Fulham created us many problems. They controlled the game better than we did and they caught us in spaces between our lines.

"I have to be pleased with the team for keeping this clean sheet because they are suffering so much together."

Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough moved back to the top after a comfortable 3-0 home win over struggling Millwall in midweek. Their next test is a trip to Nottingham Forest, who saw a six-match unbeaten run end at Charlton Athletic last time out.

Successive defeats have seen Derby County drop to second, but they will fancy their chances of bouncing back at home to Birmingham City.

Bournemouth may have slipped to fourth, but coach Eddie Howe will hope Tuesday's 2-1 win over Wolves gives them a lift ahead of a visit to Fulham on Friday.

At the other end of the table, rock-bottom Blackpool host Sheffield Wednesday looking for just a fifth win of the season.

Wigan Athletic and Millwall, also trapped in the relegation zone, host Leeds United and Norwich City respectively.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City welcome Charlton, Ipswich Town battle Brentford, and Rotherham United make the short journey to Huddersfield Town.

With Reading and Blackburn Rovers involved in this weekend's FA Cup quarter-finals, their matches have been postponed to midweek.

That means Reading host Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, while Bolton Wanderers visit Ewood Park on Wednesday.