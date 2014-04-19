Championship Preview: Wigan out to spoil party

Sean Dyche's side know that a victory over Uwe Rosler's men will secure their return to the Premier League with two games to spare.

Burnley moved a step closer to the top flight with a 1-0 win at beleaguered Blackpool on Friday, but third-placed Derby County's 2-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers later in the day kept the champagne on ice.

Wigan also have plenty to play for as they close in on a play-off place and Burnley, who were beaten by Middlesbrough in their last home game, can expect a stern test against the FA Cup semi-finalists.

Steve McClaren's Derby side remain eight points adrift of Burnley with three games remaining and although they are still in with a slim chance of snatching second spot, the former England boss has stressed the importance of building momentum ahead of the play-offs as they prepare to entertain struggling Barnsley.

Leicester City are already guaranteed promotion, but they will seal the title if they win at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

QPR look assured of a play-off spot despite losing 1-0 at Leicester on Saturday, and a point at home to Watford will ensure Harry Redknapp's men finish in the top six.

A host of clubs still harbour hopes of extending their season by sneaking into the play-off spots, but Brighton and Hove Albion will fancy their chances of remaining in sixth as they prepare to host relegation-threatened Blackpool on Monday.

It was a miserable day for Blackpool on Friday, when they not only lost to Burnley to drop into the relegation zone but also had to contend with a bizarre protest against chairman Karl Oyston from fans who threw tennis balls onto the pitch during the game before coach Bob Malcolm was sent to the stands for pushing his own player Stephen Dobbie on the touchline.

Reading will attempt to get their play-off aspirations back on track by beating Middlesbrough on Tuesday, while eighth-placed Ipswich Town host Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest travel to Leeds United.

Bottom side Yeovil Town are running out of time to avoid an immediate return to League One and they could do with a win at home to Huddersfield Town, while Millwall get the opportunity to build on their fine win at Middlesbrough when they face fellow-strugglers Doncaster at The Den.

Charlton can ease their relegation fears with a win at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, while Birmingham City, just outside the drop zone, face Blackburn Rovers at St Andrews.