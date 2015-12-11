Championship Review: Blackstock rescues Forest, Blackburn see off Rotherham

A late goal from Dexter Blackstock denied Wolves their first home win since October 3 as Nottingham Forest secured a 1-1 draw at Molineux on Friday.

Wolves survived early pressure and a penalty shout from Forest, with Danny Batth's trip on Ben Osborn going unpunished, and snatched the lead after 15 minutes as Ethan Ebanks-Landell headed in Jordan Graham's free-kick.

Kenny Jackett's side looked comfortable for much of the game and Ebanks-Landell came close to heading in a second, but Forest delivered a sucker-punch with 10 minutes to play as Blackstock cleverly volleyed in Henri Lansbury's corner at the far post.

Wolves, who have drawn four of their last five, remain a point above Forest in the Championship table.

A Luke Hyam own goal gave Blackburn Rovers a 1-0 win over Rotherham United in a scrappy game at Ewood Park in Friday's other encounter.

Craig Conway's teasing cross was headed into his own net by Hyam with 20 minutes played and Rotherham, who are just three points off the bottom of the table, rarely looked like finding an equaliser.

Shane Duffy almost doubled the lead but was denied by a strong save from Lee Camp and Paul Lambert's side saw out their third win in four games, leaving them two points off the play-off places.