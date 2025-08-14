Nottingham Forest fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

The Nottingham Forest fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have been released, with the Tricky Trees in Europe

Forest fans celebrate (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)
The Nottingham Forest fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here.

After the drama surrounding what UEFA competition the Tricky Trees were set to qualify for, it's official: Nottingham Forest will play Europa League football and will have to juggle it accordingly with domestic duties.

And it all kicks off with a winnable fixture against a Brentford side adjusting to a new regime – before fireworks on Matchday 2.

Forest head to Selhurst Park for what will likely be a cauldron, thanks to UEFA's decision to drop the Eagles into the Conference League: expect an atmosphere like you've never seen.

The wait is almost over – and FourFourTwo is your one-stop shop for the new Premier League season, with season previews for every one of the 20 teams.

We take an in-depth look at happenings at the City Ground, and we've also published the full fixture list for every club in the division.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

Chris Wood celebrates a goal in Nottingham Forest's 7-0 win against Brighton in February 2025.

Chris Wood celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

17 Brentford (H)

24 Crystal Palace (A)

31 West Ham (H)

SEPTEMBER

13 Arsenal (A)

20 Burnley (A)

27 Sunderland (H)

OCTOBER

4 Newcastle (A)

18 Chelsea (H)

25 Bournemouth (A)

NOVEMBER

1 Man United (H)

8 Leeds (H)

22 Liverpool (A)

29 Brighton (H)

DECEMBER

3 Wolves (A)

6 Everton (A)

13 Tottenham (H)

20 Fulham (A)

27 Man City (H)

30 Everton (H)

JANUARY

3 Aston Villa (A)

7 West Ham (A)

17 Arsenal (H)

24 Brentford (A)

31 Crystal Palace (H)

FEBRUARY

7 Leeds (A)

11 Wolves (H)

21 Liverpool (H)

28 Brighton (A)

MARCH

4 Man City (A)

14 Fulham (H)

21 Tottenham (A)

APRIL

11 Aston Villa (H)

18 Burnley (H)

25 Sunderland (A)

MAY

2 Chelsea (A)

9 Newcastle (H)

17 Man United (A)

24 Bournemouth (H)

Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season

