Championship Wrap: Bournemouth go top

Eddie Howe's side leapfrogged Watford - who were shocked 2-1 at Birmingham City - to claim the league lead on Tuesday as their excellent form continued.

Wednesday entered the game on the back of a seven-match winless streak and were dealt a blow when Royston Drenthe was sent off on the hour-mark for a second yellow card.

Bournemouth took advantage when Andrew Surman curled in the 65th-minute opener and they wrapped up the three points when substitute Ryan Fraser netted just four minutes later.

Gary Rowett's first home match in charge of Birmingham ended in joy as they won at St. Andrew's for the first time since August.

Birmingham's last home fixture ended in a shambolic 8-0 loss to Bournemouth but Clayton Donaldson set them on the right path with a second-minute goal.

Fernando Forestieri quickly levelled for Watford but Donaldson was on hand to score the winner five minutes from time.

Watford dropped out of the automatic promotion places and to third as a result of their defeat, with Middlesbrough moving second after a 4-0 trouncing of Norwich City.

Grant Leadbitter scored twice - one from the penalty spot - and Patrick Bamford and Yanic Wildschut were also on the scoresheet.

Derby County are just goal difference adrift of Watford after a 3-2 home success against Huddersfield Town.

The fourth-placed Derby, who had lost their last two, had Jordon Ibe, Johnny Russell and Simon Dawkins score.

Daryl Murphy scored twice as Mick McCarthy masterminded Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over his former club Wolves. Ipswich moved ahead of their opponents and into fifth as a result.

A touchline scuffle involving players and coaches marred Millwall's 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

The incident occurred after Andy Wilkinson's straight red card in the 61st minute and Millwall - already a goal down then - were 2-0 down when Rudy Gestede scored.

Millwall snatched a point, though, with Lee Martin and Shaun Williams scoring late efforts for the hosts. Millwall boss Ian Holloway was sent to the stands for dissent during the match.

Bolton Wanderers remain second from bottom but moved within one point of safety after a 3-0 home success against Cardiff City.

Liam Feeney's first-half double gave Bolton a bright start and Matt Mills sealed victory with a 76th-minute effort.

Simon Cox also bagged a brace in a 3-0 home win, as Reading beat Rotherham United, while Gary Gardner scored in the first minute as Brighton and Hove Albion toppled Wigan Athletic 1-0. The win was Brighton's first league success since August.

At Elland Road, Alex Mowatt scored two excellent goals for Leeds United but it was not enough as Charlton Athletic's Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck a brace - including a late penalty - in a 2-2 draw.