Championship Wrap: Cherries top, Heskey nets

Eddie Howe's team remain top of the table by one point after goals from Brett Pitman and Harry Arter secured a 2-0 win over Fulham at Dean Court.

Pitman netted his seventh goal of the season after nine minutes against Kit Symons' side, and Arter's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Bournemouth stretched their unbeaten run to 13 league matches.

Ipswich Town remain in second place after they inflicted a first home defeat on Brentford since mid-September, Mick McCarthy's side charging into a three-goal lead inside 30 minutes before ultimately running out 4-2 winners.

Steve McLaren's Derby County climbed into third thanks to a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Birmingham City at St Andrews.

Derby were ahead in the ninth minute as Liverpool loanee Jordan Ibe danced through the defence to score a wonderful goal.

Chris Martin, Craig Forsyth and Johnny Russell added further goals, taking Derby above Middlesbrough on goals scored.

Boro eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Nottingham Forest, while Nouha Dicko fired Wolves to within three points of the play-offs with a 1-0 win over Watford

Norwich City lead the charge to get into the top six after humiliating Millwall 6-1 at Carrow Road, Bradley Johnson and Gary Hooper both scoring twice.

Blackburn Rovers missed the chance to keep pace with Neil Adams' side as Emile Heskey scored on his debut to help Bolton Wanderers to a 2-1 derby win.

The 36-year-old striker signed a short-term deal at the Macron Stadium earlier this week and made an immediate impact as he cancelled out Joshua King's opener for Blackburn.

Heskey combined with another veteran, Eidur Gudjohnsen, to get Bolton back in the game, with Darren Pratley completing the turnaround three minutes later.

Blackpool remain 10 points from safety at the bottom after a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday – a 14th loss of the season for Lee Clark's side.

Wigan Athletic boosted their survival hopes with 2-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road, while managerless Brighton and Hove Albion came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Reading.

Huddersfield Town also threw away a lead against Rotherham United, Chris Powell's men conceding twice in the final two minutes of normal time to draw 2-2 at the New York Stadium.

Meanwhile, Johann Gudmundsson rescued a point for Charlton Athletic in their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.