Championship Wrap: Draw keeps Burnley on top

Top scorer Danny Ings netted his 14th goal of the season six minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw and deny Bournemouth and ex-Burnley boss Eddie Howe three points.

Tokelo Rantie gave the visitors an early second-half lead at Turf Moor with an excellent 25-yard effort.

Second-placed Leicester City were unable to capitalise as they went down 2-0 at home to local rivals Nottingham Forest.

Close-range strikes before half-time from Simon Cox and Jamie Mackie meant Leicester were unable to secure a fifth consecutive win in all competitions and moved Forest up to fifth, above Reading who shared a 1-1 draw with third-placed QPR.

Garath McCleary's long-rang effort put Reading in front after the hour, only for Joey Barton's free-kick to earn a share of the spoils for Harry Redknapp's men.

Blackpool are five points back in fourth after suffering a dramatic late 3-2 defeat to Ipswich Town at Bloomfield Road.

Stephen Dobbie gave the home side a half-time lead before Frank Nouble equalised and Paul Taylor curled home in the 84th minute to put Ipswich in front. Two goals in stoppage time followed, Steve Davies hauling Blackpool level before Daryl Murphy headed the winner.

Another contender for game of the day came at The Valley, where Ross McCormack scored all Leeds United's goals in a 4-2 away victory.

Charlton Athletic twice pegged their hosts back through Cameron Stewart and Johnnie Jackson.

Derby County returned to winning ways after suffering their first defeat under Steve McClaren at QPR last weekend.

Third-bottom club Sheffield Wednesday were on the receiving end of a 3-0 scoreline at Pride Park – Jake Buxton, Will Hughes and Chris Martin the men on target.

Wednesday's fellow strugglers and neighbours Doncaster and Barnsley shared a 0-0 draw at Oakwell in a game played against the backdrop of John Ryan’s resignation as Rovers chairman.

Barnsley striker Chris O'Grady missed a penalty as his team-mates kept their first clean sheet of the season.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City all found the net three times in respective wins over Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Huddersfield Town.

Defender Kyle Bartley scored two of Birmingham's goals but received a second yellow card for his over celebrating.

Middlesbrough took an early lead against Watford before Daniel Ayala's header in the third minute of added time secured a 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Bottom club Yeovil Town face Wigan Athletic in the weekend's remaining game on Sunday.