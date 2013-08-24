Championship Wrap: Foxes, Blackpool unbeaten

Tom Barkhuizen's 75th-minute effort - slotting home after beating two men - proved enough for Paul Ince’s side, who now top the table on goal difference.

There was disappointment for the visitors though, as Nigel Adkins’ men fell to their first loss of the season despite going close through Jem Karacan in the first half when his shot rebounded off the crossbar.

Blackpool are joined at the top of the table by Leicester, who fought hard to overcome visitors Birmingham City 3-2.

The hosts grabbed the points after David Nugent put a penalty away in the 90th minute that rendered Chris Burke’s effort less than two minutes later as merely consolatory.

Late goals were the theme of the day in those two fixtures, but Leeds United and QPR both clinched their wins over Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers respectively with plenty of time to spare.

Andrew Johnson netted the winner for Harry Redknapp's side in the 54th minute as they left the Reebok Stadium with a 1-0 win, while Ross McCormack's 25-yarder sealed a 2-1 success for Leeds at Portman Road.

Millwall recovered from a calamitous start to the day to draw 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday.

The London club arrived at Hillsborough without any kit and were forced to wear their hosts' away strip from last season, but they will have seen the funny side of things as Andy Keogh's 87th-minute penalty snatched a share of the spoils.

Barnsley are bottom of the table after a 5-2 thumping away to Blackburn Rovers.

Chris Dagnall had given the visitors the lead after 13 minutes, but Jean-Yves Mvoto was sent off just four minutes later and Tom Cairney netted from the resulting free-kick.

Further Rovers goals came from Jordan Rhodes (two), Josh King and Todd Kane, with Tomasz Cywka scoring a late consolation.

Heavy losses also came for Yeovil Town and Bournemouth, with the former losing 3-0 at home to Derby County while the latter were thrashed 5-1 away at Huddersfield Town, with a hat-trick from James Vaughan.

Elsewhere, goals from Andrew Crofts and Leonardo Ulloa sealed a 2-0 win for Brighton and Hove Albion over Burnley, who saw goalkeeper Tom Heaton sent off for a second bookable offence.

Meanwhile, Charlton and Doncaster Rovers will have to meet again after their game was abandoned at half-time due to torrential rain. Rovers boss Paul Dickov will have been the more aggrieved of the managers as his side were 3-1 up when the game was called off.