Championship Wrap: Norwich rise to summit

Nathan Delfouneso gave Blackpool a surprise lead just after half-time at Bloomfield Road, but that proved to be a false dawn for Jose Riga's side as their wait for an elusive first victory continued.

A Donervon Daniels own goal brought Norwich level and the visitors heaped more misery on Blackpool with goals from Lewis Grabban and Josh Murphy in the last 10 minutes securing all three points.

Neil Adams' Norwich leapfrog Nottingham Forest, who were held at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, at the summit, while Blackpool slip to the foot of the table after Fulham claimed their first league win of the campaign at Birmingham City.

Forest endured frustration at the City Ground as Sami Hyypia's men stood firm for a point and came closest to a winner when Michael Mancienne headed against his own post.

Caretaker manager Kit Symons masterminded Fulham's first Championship victory since returning to the second tier at the expense of Birmingham, who were beaten 2-1 at St Andrews.

The London club were on course for yet another defeat when David Cotterill put Lee Clark's men in front in the first half, but second-half goals from Tim Hoogland and Hugo Rodallega ensured the visitors finally secured a league win at the ninth time of asking.

There was no dream start for Leeds United head coach Darko Milanic, appointed on Tuesday, as he started his tenure with a 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

James Tarkowski was not punished for missing a penalty as goals from Jota, his first for Brentford, and Alan McCormack gave former Sturm Graz coach Milanic an indication of the size of the task he has taken on.

Watford moved up to third despite surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Blackburn Rovers, while Ipswich Town are up to fourth after early goals from Daryl Murphy and David McGoldrick secured a 2-0 victory at home to Rotherham United.

Chris Martin scored twice and missed a penalty as Derby County stretched their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions with a 2-0 win at Bolton Wanderers, who dropped into the relegation zone as a result.

Scott Young and Danny Gabbidon earned their first win as Cardiff City caretaker managers as the Welsh side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, while out-of-sorts Wigan Athletic lost 2-0 at Bournemouth.

Chris Powell's maiden victory in charge of Huddersfield Town came at the expense of Millwall, who were beaten 2-1, while Albert Adomah was sent off in Middlesbrough's goalless draw at Charlton Athletic.