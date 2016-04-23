Chan becomes first female to lead men's team to top-flight title

Chan Yuen-ting made history on Friday after guiding her Eastern side to the Hong Kong Premier League title.

A 2-1 win over South China at the Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground saw Eastern crowned champions of Hong Kong for a fifth time.

In doing so, Chan became the first ever female to guide a professional men's team to a top-flight championship.

Chan, 27, only took over as coach in December, with Eastern going on to lose just once in 15 games.

The championship win also means Eastern confirmed their spot in the qualifiers for the AFC Champions League.

Eastern were also in the running to win the Hong Kong FA Cup but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Yuen Long in the quarter-finals last week.