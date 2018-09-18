Chaos reigns in Serie B as league denies suspension claim

Lega Serie B has released a statement denying reports that the division has been suspended over the financial collapse of three teams, insisting president Franco Frattini declared as much "in haste".

The confusion stems from a protest by Siena, Novara, Catania, Ternana and Pro Vercelli against the decision not to replace a trio of clubs suspended from the second tier due to financial issues.

Serie B was due to continue with 19 teams after Bari, Avellino and Cesena were denied entry to the competition, and CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) dismissed the appeal from the five Serie C clubs, which had led to the start of Italy's third tier being delayed.

The regional administrative court (Tar) of Lazio suspended CONI's ruling and Frattini said the league's Guarantee Committee would determine whether Serie B should have 22 or 19 teams on Friday.

However, a statement from Lega Serie B on Tuesday suggested otherwise.

"There is so much confusion that some are even talking about Serie B being suspended," they said in the release.

"The declarations of President Franco Frattini are in haste. Instead, the league will continue, regularly, because that is what millions of fans want and there is no ruling that forces its suspension.

"This sort of claim is not true and it provokes economic, organisational and sponsorship damages."