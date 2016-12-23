Chapecoense survivor Neto targets return

Chapecoense defender Neto has set his sights on playing for the club again after being released from hospital on Thursday.

Neto, 31, was one of just six survivors from the plane crash which killed 71 people on its way to Medellin for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final last month.

As he left hospital, the Brazilian said he wanted to eventually feature for Chapecoense once more.

"I came here because I have to thank those who fight with me. It is impossible not to speak of those who have left," Neto said.

"I lost many friends, I only remember good things from this group. Thank you all for everything you did for me.

"I believe that soon, I will soon be able to play, God willing I will be stepping on the pitch in the Conda Arena with the Chapecoense shirt."

Neto was grateful for the support he received, while sending his well wishes to the families of the victims.

"I want to thank everyone for their support, to send a heartfelt kiss to all the wives who have lost their husbands, their children, children who lost their parents," he said.

Chapecoense are set to return to playing against Internacional de Lages in the Campeonato Catarinense on January 29.

That match is scheduled four days after a friendly between Brazil and Colombia to raise money for Chapecoense, who will also take on Spanish champions Barcelona in next year's Joan Gamper Trophy.

The club were also crowned 2016 Copa Sudamericana champions.