Charlie Adam is adamant he should’ve played more times for Scotland: 'I wanted more'

Charlie Adam feels he should have played more than 26 times for Scotland during his career, though he understands a manager's opinion can ultimately weigh heavy on opportunities in international football.

Making his debut in 2007 as 22-year-old under Alex McLeish while playing his club football for Rangers, it seemed as if Adam would have a long period starring for Scotland over the next decade - especially considering the performances he would later produce for Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke City in the Premier League.

Alas, it wasn't to be. At just 29-years-old, Adam played his final game for Scotland in a 30-minute cameo against Qatar during an international friendly in May 2015. Still starting regularly for Stoke, the midfielder fell out of favour with Gordon Strachan, who managed the nation between 2013 and 2017.

Adam doesn't hold any grudges, though, philosophically discussing the pride he still had pulling on the navy blue of his country to FourFourTwo.

“Playing for your country is a massive achievement – all the hard work and performances you put in at club level get you that recognition," Adam tells FFT. "My Scotland career is something I’m really proud of.

"My debut came against Austria, with 30,000 fans in attendance in Vienna – Garry O’Connor hit the only goal and I then came on for Shaun Maloney. I only played for about 20 minutes, but it was a special occasion and brilliant feeling. You work since you’re a kid to earn that opportunity.

"I was proud to receive one cap, so to finish on 26 was amazing, but I wanted more and felt I should have played more times for my country. Managers change, though. One minute you’re in the picture and the next you’re out of it. That’s what can happen in international football.”

During Adam's eight years at Scotland, five managers took charge of the team. Alex McLeish handed him his debut, but his successor George Burley didn't pick Adam once.

Adam enjoyed his longest spell in the squad when Craig Levein was in charge, though, between 2009 and 2012. Indeed, Adam played 18 times under Levein, the majority of his games with Scotland.