Charlton Athletic 2 Fulham 2: Cousins the hero for hosts

Jordan Cousins was the hero for Charlton Athletic as he netted a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Fulham in the Championship on Sunday.

Charlton were the stronger of the two teams in the opening stages of the game and threatened through Johann Gudmundsson, but Ryan Tunnicliffe was the first to find the net after goalkeeper Nick Pope failed hold on to Ross McCormack's free-kick in the 32nd minute.

The opener proved to be a real boost for the guests and McCormack made it two on 59 minutes after being set up by Tunnicliffe.

Johnnie Jackson pulled one back from corner with nine minutes to go, before Cousins levelled the scoring in the sixth minute of a marathon period of injury time.

Gudmundsson first looked dangerous in the ninth minute when he tried his luck from long range, but the Iceland international aimed his shot too high.

Fulham went a goal up just before the half-hour mark when Pope fumbled a free-kick from McCormack and Tunnicliffe tapped home the rebound from close range.

McCormack could have doubled the away side’s lead shortly after the interval, but his shot from 20 yards out lacked the power to trouble Pope.

The former Leeds United star had more luck in the 58th minute, though. Tunnicliffe set up McCormack and the Scottish attacker found the net with a fine finish low in the far corner.

Charlton refused to give up and got one back on 81 minutes. Gudmundsson sent in a dangerous corner and substitute Jackson headed home to make it 2-1.

The home side kept on pushing for an equaliser and eventually got their goal when Cousins headed home in the 96th minute to salvage a dramatic draw.