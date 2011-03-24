Charlton hails Giggs longevity

The Welshman overtook Charlton’s 606 games in terms of appearances for the club earlier this month and he shows no signs of stopping either.

Charlton, a former World Cup winner, believes Giggs is currently in the best form of his long career thus far.

“Last year, I thought that was the best he had ever played but this year he's been even better, I don't know what he's putting in his tea but he's been at his peak again this season," he told the BBC.

"He's a great, great professional footballer and I'm ever so proud of him for what he's done, what he's still doing and what hopefully he'll continue to do.

"He's got a gift and he's a credit to the game. I saw him when he was 15 and he first came to the club. Since that time he's not been anything other than good news. He's just fantastic to work with as a player; [Sir Alex Ferguson] has told me this many times. He's unique."

Giggs has made a staggering 608 appearances for Manchester United, scoring an equally impressive 110 goals in the process.

In October, Giggs conceded that he would “probably end my career here at Old Trafford” and hopes to go into coaching whenever he finally decides to retire.

