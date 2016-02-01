Charlton loan Arsenal striker Sanogo after premature end to Ajax spell

Charlton Athletic have secured the services of Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo on loan until the end of the season after his temporary spell with Ajax was cut short on Monday.

The Frenchman moved to the Eredivisie at the start of the 2015-16 campaign on a one-year loan deal, but Ajax opted to terminate his spell on deadline day following his underwhelming performances in the first half of the season.

The 23-year-old did not need long to find a new club, though, and will now continue his career in the Championship.

"Charlton are delighted to confirm the deadline-day signing of Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo on loan until the of the season," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since 2013, is an FA Cup winner and has played in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

"The former France youth international has spent the first half of the season on loan at Ajax and, in pre-season, scored four goals against Portuguese giants Benfica for Arsenal in the Emirates Cup.

"Last season, he netted the Gunners' opening goal in their must-win Champions League group match against Borussia Dortmund and, in May 2014, he started the FA Cup final against Hull City at Wembley Stadium."

Sanogo becomes the second Arsenal loanee to join Charlton in as many seasons, following the signing of Francis Coquelin in 2014-15.

Ajax, meanwhile, have recalled promising youngster Richairo Zivkovic from his loan spell with Willem II to fill the void left by Sanogo.