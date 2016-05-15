Chelsea 1 Leicester City 1: Drinkwater denies Hiddink a winning send-off

A brilliant strike from Danny Drinkwater denied Chelsea the chance to mark Guus Hiddink's final game in charge with a win, earning Premier League champions Leicester City a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Hiddink took over from Jose Mourinho in December and helped steer the club into the top half of the table, but Drinkwater's effort ensured he would not get a winning send-off before Antonio Conte takes the reins next season.

Leicester clinched the title following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on May 2, and the Foxes were welcomed onto the pitch by last season's winners with a guard of honour - Claudio Ranieri, Blues manager from 2000 to 2004, receiving a warm ovation from the home fans.

Kasper Schmeichel produced excellent saves to keep Willian and Cesc Fabregas out in the first half, but he was beaten 21 minutes after the restart. After substitute Jeffrey Schlupp felled Nemanja Matic inside the box, Fabregas slotted a cool finish from the penalty spot beyond the Dane.

The deposed champions were unable to see out the win, though, with Drinkwater, returning from suspension in place of Shinji Okazaki, firing beyond Thibaut Courtois - back in the line-up after recovering from illness - with eight minutes remaining.

Stoke's win at home to West Ham leaves Chelsea 10th after a season of stagnation, while Leicester end their memorable campaign 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the summit.

Chelsea quickly set about trying to upstage the new champions, Pedro cutting inside of Danny Simpson and curling a shot from the left-hand side of the box narrowly wide of the far post in the seventh minute.

Jamie Vardy fired off target from 20 yards in the 13th minute, but Riyad Mahrez set him up for a better chance midway through the half.

The Algeria international scooped a pass in behind the defence that Vardy latched onto, lifting the ball over the onrushing Courtois and wide of the post.

Chelsea responded positively, with Pedro nicking the ball away from Schmeichel and teeing up Bertrand Traore, whose shot was blocked by Wes Morgan.

With the clock showing 26 minutes, the Stamford Bridge faithful turned their attention away from the pitch.

John Terry's name rang out, along with placards showing his name and number, prompting a show of appreciation from the suspended captain – who was offered an extension to his expiring contract in the week.

The Chelsea players remained focused, however, and Traore was denied before Schmeichel produced a brilliant one-handed stop low to his left to keep Willian.

In a busy end to the half for the Denmark international, he parried a 20-yard drive from Fabregas before punching a looping effort from Baba Rahman clear.

Ranieri introduced Schlupp and Okazaki for the second half, and it was an error from the Ghana winger that resulted in the opening goal.

Schlupp went to ground and cut down Matic inside the penalty area, with Fabregas stuttering in his run-up before sending the ball into the opposite corner to Schmeichel.

However, Drinkwater denied Chelsea the chance to send Hiddink off with three points, firing beyond Courtois with eight minutes remaining to end the champions season of highs on another positive.