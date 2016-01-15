Chelsea and West Brom charged by FA

Chelsea and West Brom have been charged by the Football Association for "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during Wednesday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

The charge comes as a result of the reaction by players on both sides in the 58th minute of the match, following a challenge from West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob on Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Each club has until Wednesday, January 20 to appeal the charge.

A statement released by the FA said: "Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion have both been charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The charge relates to an incident which occurred in or around the 58th minute of their fixture on Wednesday 13 January 2016.

"Both clubs have until 6pm on 20 January 2016 to respond to the charge."

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's match against Everton, Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink cautioned Costa to "control himself" and the combative striker has endured previous disciplinary brushes with the FA.

He received a three-match ban for violent conduct after September's win over Arsenal, while he was also retrospectively punished for a stamp on Liverpool's Emre Can last season.

Hiddink's predecessor Jose Mourinho fell foul of the governing body during a tumultuous campaign for the reigning Premier League champions, earning sanctions for comments made about referees after a loss 3-1 to Southampton and for confronting the match officials at the interval during a 2-1 loss at West Ham.