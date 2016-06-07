Chelsea apologise as Mourinho-Carneiro case settled on confidential terms

A confidential settlement has been reached in the employment tribunal involving Eva Carneiro, Jose Mourinho and Chelsea - who have "apologised unreservedly" to their former doctor.

Carneiro left Chelsea in September following an argument with Mourinho on the opening day of the season and claimed constructive dismissal against the club.

On Tuesday Mourinho - sacked by Chelsea in December following a poor run of form and recently appointed Manchester United manager - arrived unexpectedly at London South Employment Tribunal.

Following talks between the two parties, it was confirmed that a settlement had been reached.

A Chelsea statement read: "Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Dr Carneiro which brings her employment tribunal proceedings against the club and Jose Mourinho to an end.

"The club regrets the circumstances which led to Dr Carneiro leaving the club and apologises unreservedly to her and her family for the distress caused. We wish to place on record that in running onto the pitch Dr Carneiro was following both the rules of the game and fulfilling her responsibility to the players as a doctor, putting their safety first.

"Dr Carneiro has always put the interests of the club's players first. Dr Carneiro is a highly competent and professional sports doctor. She was a valued member of the club's medical team and we wish her every success in her future career.

"Jose Mourinho also thanks Dr Carneiro for the excellent and dedicated support she provided as First Team Doctor and he wishes her a successful career."

Carneiro, meanwhile, was glad the case had reached a conclusion, and thanked her family and friends for the support she received.

"I am relieved that today we have been able to conclude this tribunal case," she said. "It has been an extremely difficult and distressing time for me and my family and I now look forward to moving forward with my life.

"My priority has always been the health and safety of the players and fulfilling my duty of care as a doctor. In running onto the pitch to treat a player, who requested medical attention, I was following the rules of the game and fulfilling my medical responsibilities.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me including my husband, family and friends and members of the football community."

The former Chelsea doctor turned down an offer of £1.2million in order to settle the case, claiming Mourinho directed an insult at her after she and physiotherapist Jon Fearn entered the field to treat Eden Hazard late in the 2-2 draw with Swansea City in August.

Mourinho was livid as the duo's actions resulted in his team being reduced to nine players - goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was sent off earlier in the game - labelling the pair "naive and impulsive" before they were withdrawn from first-team action.

Mourinho was cleared of using discriminatory language towards Carneiro by the Football Association, but still faced the personal legal claim made against him by Carneiro.