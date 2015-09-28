Chelsea are not babies, and we will improve - Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has vowed that Chelsea's players will right the wrongs of a dreadful start to their Premier League title defence.

Stuttering Chelsea had to come from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at winless Newcastle United on Saturday - a result that leaves the defending champions in 15th place with just eight points from seven games this season.

But speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Porto, Fabregas insisted Chelsea will improve sooner rather than later.

"It's not good enough, we know we can do better and we will do, but we have to start from now," said the Spain midfielder.

"It's the beginning of the season and we know it's not about how it starts, but how it ends. When you are Chelsea and when you play for a big club you have to compete to your maximum in every game.

"You don't just need to be good technically or tactically, you need to be mentally strong and going into every training session with a special dedication.

"That's why this club signed us, why we play for a big club. We have to start showing it on the pitch, starting from tomorrow because it's a big game and we want to do well.

"We have to improve and it's not because of the coach telling us things or him being upset that we have to perform, we have to perform because we are winners and we play for Chelsea.

"It has to come from us - we are not babies, we are not players who have only just started playing. Yes, we are a young squad, but that's not an excuse, we won the league last season and there is no reason why we cannot do it again this year. We have to start performing from now."

Fabregas went on to dismiss any suggestion that the manner in which Chelsea cantered to the Premier League title last term has led to them taking their foot off the gas this season.

The former Barcelona man added: "It wasn't easy, trust me. We worked really hard for it and there were difficult moments. This team works well and the manager would never allow us to be complacent. We are training well and we are motivated.

"Maybe things aren't going the way we would want at the moment but I'm sure we will turn it around. Tomorrow is a great moment and a great scenario in which to do it; the Champions League, away from home, everyone is watching us.

"If we want to start playing as well as we did last season we have to start performing in big games like tomorrow."

Chelsea visit Porto having beaten Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0 in their Group G opener a fortnight ago.