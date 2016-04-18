Chelsea beat PSG to lift second straight UEFA Youth League title

Chelsea overcame Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in Nyon to win the UEFA Youth League for the second successive season.

Fikayo Tomori gave Chelsea an early lead but conceded a penalty two minutes later for a trip on Christopher Nkunku, goalkeeper Bradley Collins bailing him out by saving Jean-Kevin Augustin's spot-kick.

Yakou Meite pulled PSG level in the second half, but Kasey Palmer restored Chelsea's advantage three minutes later as they followed up their 3-2 final win over Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 for back-to-back Youth League triumphs.

Chelsea started brilliantly and took the lead in the 10th minute, Tomori pouncing on the loose ball to fire home after Mamadou Doucoure had blocked Jake Clarke-Salter's goal-bound header.

Tomori turned villain two minutes later when he was booked for a foul on Nkunku inside the area, but Collins dived low to his left to deny Augustin from the spot.

Meite then sent a header narrowly wide before the tempo slowed, although Collins had to make a save at his near post to deny Alec Georgen in first-half stoppage time.

Tammy Abraham sent an opportunity to score his ninth goal of the competition over the bar four minutes after the restart, and it proved costly when Meite cut inside from the right and drilled an effort into the opposite corner.

But it took Chelsea just three minutes to regain their lead, Ali Mukhtar sliding a superb pass between the defence that Palmer coolly guided beyond the onrushing Remy Deschamps.

Nanitamo Ikone and Nkunku spurned glorious chances to level either side of a Collins save from Meite as PSG mounted late pressure, but Chelsea held on to claim the trophy and extend their unbeaten record in the competition to 15 games.