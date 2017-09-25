Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has hinted he will not remain at Stamford Bridge in the long term, saying "I have in my head not to stay abroad for so long".

Conte enjoyed a dream start to life in England, guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title via 30 wins from 38 top-flight games.

But the former Juventus and Italy boss did not extend the length of his stay beyond the next two seasons when he penned a fresh contract during the close season, having been tipped to return home and take charge of Inter.

Although that piece of speculation has quelled since the campaign got underway, Conte told Radio Rai that he plans to go back to Italy when his Chelsea "project" has reached its conclusion.

"I have nostalgia for Italy and this is without [a] doubt," he said. "I have in my head not to stay abroad for so long.

"Once [I am] done [with] some nice and formative experiences, I for sure will return to Italy. I don't know when but that is the goal.

"Foreseeing the future is always difficult, ours is the most precarious work. Today you are in one place and tomorrow in another.

"I have the will to finish a project and then look for the right continuation. The English experience has greatly enriched me. I'd also like to work as a sporting director in the future."

Chelsea lie third in the Premier League – three points behind leaders Manchester City, who they welcome to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.