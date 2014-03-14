Chelsea can handle the pressure, claims Cech

Jose Mourinho's side hold a seven-point lead at the summit but have played more matches than the rest of the top four.

Manchester City could prove Chelsea's biggest rivals, sitting nine points behind with three games in hand, as Mourinho looks to secure his first silverware since returning to Stamford Bridge.

However, Cech feels Chelsea have what it takes to hold off their rivals and win a first league title since 2010.

"In the past, it's fair to say we've not let leads slip. Of course, this is a different team and a different scenario, a different season, so it is hard to compare. But we know how to play under pressure until the last game," he told The Daily Mirror.

"In recent years, we have been in these situations, so if we can do it again, that is what we will try to do.

"If you're top, you have to keep winning to stay top. If you're second, you need to keep winning to have a chance and you don't have things in your hands. So the pressure is the same.

"The pressure is the same whether you are first, second or third. Everyone keeps trying to do that (win games). What you need - and what we have - is the approach of going game by game.

"A lot of people tend to watch the table too much when you come to the end of the season and if you keep watching the table and every other result you lose the focus on what you do. We don't do that."

Chelsea have not lost in the Premier League since a 3-2 reverse at Stoke City on December 7 and travel to Aston Villa on Saturday in search of a fourth straight top-flight win.